Darrel Atwood

Darrel Norman Atwood, born March 2, 1922 in Gridley, Kansas, the son of Richard & Mabel Atwood. He graduated High School at Holyrood, Ks, residing with Mr. and Mrs. Dee Moege. He entered the Army at Ft. Leavenworth Kansas, serving at Ft. Knox, Kentucky, and then in the Pacific Theater in World War II.
He married Shirley Walters in 1950. He was proud to have worked successfully in sales, in the adding machine industry during the 1950s, and then in the tire industry through the late 1970s, residing in many western States.
The marriage produced four children, Pamela, John, Frank and Nancy (d. 1957). Pam, John and Frank graduated from Estes Park High School in Estes Park Colorado. After leaving sales, Darrel ran tire stores in Arizona and in his later years managed apartments at various places in the Southwest.
During his last year he resided at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Wisconsin. He died of natural causes at the age of 98.
He is succeeded by his wife, Shirley, his daughter Pamela (Atwood) Packard, his sons John and Frank Atwood, as well as grandchildren Darece McLean, Ransom Carter, Aaron, Jeremy and Abigail Atwood and greatgranddaughter Raquel Reed. A private memorial service for Mr. Atwood will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Forest Park, Illinois once sheltering in place restrictions are lifted. His remains will be scatted in central Kansas, near where he enjoyed hunting and fishing as a young man. For information contact John Atwood at (708) 488-0121 or email
Funeral arrangements have been handled by Woodlawn Funeral Home, Forest Park, IL.
