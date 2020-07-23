Sylvia J. Machado, a longtime resident of Watsonville, CA passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020 at her home in Colorado with her loving daughter at her side as she went home to be with the Lord.
Sylvia was born April 15, 1934, to Walter DeGregori & Estelle (Morgan) DeGregori. Sylvia grew up in Los Banos and attended local schools there, graduating in 1953 from Los Banos HS. It was there, she met and married the love of her life, Charles B. Machado. They married on Nov. 14th 1954. They were blessed with over 65 years of marriage!
Sylvia resided for most of her life in Watsonville with her husband at her side, raising their family. She was a devout member & parishioner of St. Patrick’s Church for over 40 years, and was a Eucharistic Minister. She taught CCD classes in her home for many years. It was only when her health began failing, that she stayed close to home & family.
Sylvia was a woman of many talents and enjoyed life! She loved to sew; making an array of clothing over the years. She was a fabulous cook & baker; making delicious soups, casseroles, fried chicken, enchiladas, pastas, bread pudding, cakes, pies, cookies, all by scratch.
Her bread pudding was a real treat in our family, and no one can make it like she did!
She loved flowers & gardening, reading, family camping trips, Boomtown, Solvang, antique fairs, jewelry, music, and was a huge fan of The SF Giants and the Golden State Warriors, but most of all, she was devoted to her family and loved getting together!
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband Charles in January of this year. Also preceding Sylvia in her passing were her two sisters; Eileen Machado and Cathi Gordon. Sylvia is survived by her children; Lisa Marie (Richard) Gonzales, Stephen T. Machado, Charles Craig Machado, Kris Jon (Debbie) Machado, and grandchildren; Kate (Ihan) Sheppard, Brian Machado, Charles Machado, Brad Machado, Caleb (Andrea) Machado Aaron Machado, Crimson Plume, Thomas Dodge, and great grandchildren; Aslan Sheppard, Jacob Machado, Nyah Sheppard, Oliver Machado. She is also survived by numerous nieces & nephews and extended members of the family.
Our family thanks Christine Crocker Ochoa and Julie Steinke for their loving care and assistance with Sylvia in the last several months of her life.
Craig & Kris want to give much love & appreciation to their sister Lisa, who unselfishly gave all her loving care to their parents in the last several months of their life.
Last, but certainly not least, we give our heartfelt thanks to Kipp Baker for his consistent fresh flowers (of which, our Mom always had a beautiful assortment), and for all the appreciated food/meals brought in with warmest love & concern.
No celebration of life is planned at this time due to Covid.
Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to share a memory of Sylvia and leave a message for her family.
