Vigdis Lohne

Vigdis Kjellaug Lohne 84 of Loveland passed away December 13, 2020.
She was born November 20, 1936, in Telemark Norway, she was the daughter of Knut and Kari Lohne.
Vigdis had several businesses in Estes Park and moved to Loveland in 2012.
Her children: Karun and Jim, Inger and Jeff, Lill and Matt, Knut and her grandchildren: Ashlee, Akyta, Hailee, Jacy, Tia, AJ, and Savannah and her great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her many relatives in Norway, will miss her everyday.
Her parents, brother, sisters preceded her in death.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
