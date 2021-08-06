Gary Willard Johnson was born in Topeka Kansas March 11, 1932, to Albert Willard Johnson and Hazel Loo Johnson.
Gary attended Highland Park High School where he met his soon to be wife Marilyn Walter. Gary earned his degree in Architectural Engineering at Kansas State University. Gary and Marilyn were married on June 1, 1952, in Topeka Kansas. Gary was in the Army Corp. of Engineers, and they were stationed in Leadville, CO assigned to Camp Hale.
After a stint in Washington DC, Gary & Marilyn moved to Boulder CO where Gary took a job as the Facility Engineer working directly with I.M. Pei Architectural firm to build NCAR on the Foothills of Boulder. Gary went on to become the Facility Manager at NCAR and then he became Facility Manager at the National Bureau of Standards in Boulder. In 1980 Gary started his own Engineering Consulting Firm, Johnson Engineering Consultants. Marilyn & Gary spent their 60’s thru 80’s living part time in Estes Park, CO (1980-2015), part time winters in Scottsdale AZ and whatever time was left, in Littleton, CO.
Gary was an avid woodworker and carver. He and Marilyn spent much of their time with their grandkids Kellen, Jett, Evan and Jace. Gary was a member of AIA, Plant Managers of Denver (president), ASHRAE and 20-30 Club and Rotary of Boulder. He was listed in “Who’s Who in America”.
Gary passed quietly at his home in Littleton on June 18, 2021 surrounded by family. Gary is survived by Wife Marilyn, sons Gregg (wife Betsy, sons Jett & Jace), Son Brad, (Wife Dianne, Sons Kellen (wife Amy) & Evan) and great grandchildren, Saela, Silas, Lennon & Jovie.
A service will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021 At 1:00PM at the Roxborough Park Community Center located at 6237 Roxborough Dr., Littleton, CO 80125. (At the Guard gate, tell them you are there to attend the celebration of life for Gary Johnson).
