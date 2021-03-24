Laura Jane Dalton, Born in 1943 in Dallas Texas and passed on March 4 2021 in Windsor CO. She was raised in Oklahoma City and she was a proud member of The Chickasaw Nation. Lolly was busy with her husband Frank "Babe" Jimenez raising five children. Her hobbies were, being a great Girl Scout Troop Leader, PTA and involved with her son's sports. She enjoyed cooking, and wow could she cook! She thrived on large family events and good times. In 1977 they moved to Estes Park, Colorado opening The Emporium Gift Shop. She had exquisite taste and loved all things beautiful. She was one of the funnest people you would ever meet and is survived by children Tony, Jason and Joel Jimenez, Mark Cross and Susan Pedersen. Lolly leaves grandchildren Little Tony, Blake, Alyssa, CI and Journey and was preceded in death by granddaughter Alexandra.
Follow Us On Facebook
Employment
Most Popular
Articles
- Five Fun Facts About… The Mountain Chickadee
- Genealogy Research, An Estes Park Story
- Estes Pak Food Program Is Back, Supporting Families Over The Weekends
- Norm Glowacki
- Jan Verschuur Honored At American Legion Post 119
- Kennith Clarence Buckert
- Alice “Kasey” Troutman
- Two Men Injured In Elkins Distillery Fire Last Saturday
- Clark Lee Rittner
- Petra "Pete" Jean Jansen
Images
Videos
Commented
Alice Kay McCollum was born in Hammond, Kansas to Alice Glessn…
Laura Jane Dalton, Born in 1943 in Dallas Texas and passed on …
Norm Glowacki passed away on March 20, 2021, the first day of …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.