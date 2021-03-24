Laura Jane Dalton

Laura Jane Dalton, Born in 1943 in Dallas Texas and passed on March 4 2021 in Windsor CO. She was raised in Oklahoma City and she was a proud member of The Chickasaw Nation. Lolly was busy with her husband Frank "Babe" Jimenez raising five children. Her hobbies were, being a great Girl Scout Troop Leader, PTA and involved with her son's sports. She enjoyed cooking, and wow could she cook! She thrived on large family events and good times. In 1977 they moved to Estes Park, Colorado opening The Emporium Gift Shop. She had exquisite taste and loved all things beautiful. She was one of the funnest people you would ever meet and is survived by children Tony, Jason and Joel Jimenez, Mark Cross and Susan Pedersen. Lolly leaves grandchildren Little Tony, Blake, Alyssa, CI and Journey and was preceded in death by granddaughter Alexandra.

