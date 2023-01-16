Carolyn Jean Jones

Longtime Estes Park resident, Carolyn Jones, 88, passed away at Green House Homes in Loveland, CO on January 12, 2023, just one week shy of her 89th birthday.
Carolyn Jean McDaniel Anderson Jones was born on January 19, 1934 in South Charleston, West Virginia to James W. and Sarah L. (Spencer) McDaniel. She was the youngest of seven children.
Carolyn met her husband, John Kimball Anderson, in Peoria, Illinois while she was staying with her older sister there. They married in nearby Joliet in 1952 at the young age of 18, and started a family in 1958. Together they raised three children. While supporting her husband’s education, Carolyn took classes and learned the unique skills to become a legal secretary. She continued to work as a legal secretary in the numerous cities that her husband’s work took them, in order to support her family.
Carolyn moved to Estes Park in 1983, following the death of her husband while they were living in Beaumont, Texas. She took a job as Secretary to the Town of Estes Park Administrator. While working for the Town of Estes Park, she was instrumental in starting the annual Estes Park Christmas Ornament Program which continues to this day. She also published a beloved Town of Estes Park cookbook entitled “Here’s What’s Cooking at Town Hall.” While working at the Town of Estes Park, she met her second husband, Stan Jones. They married in 1987.
Although Carolyn loved her job at the Town of Estes Park, she retired in 1997 to fulfill her desire to travel. She happily visited Hawaii, England, most every state in the continual U.S. and had a four-month adventure crisscrossing Alaska in a motor home. She always loved returning to her beloved Estes Park home.
Carolyn loved to cook and was quite adventurous and skilled in the kitchen. We will always remember her ladylike appearance, language, and demeaner. She had a sweetness about her that was lovely. She also had a darling sense of humor that endeared her to everyone in her presence.
Of her many beautiful qualities, one of the most admirable was her ability to always see the best in everyone and quickly move beyond insults or hurts. She was simply a beautiful person and she will be missed more than words can express.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, her six siblings, her husband, John K. Anderson, her adult son, Jack Anderson, and her second husband, Stan Jones. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara & Michael Keilty of Estes Park; her eldest daughter, Laura Lynnette MacFarlane of Plano, Texas; her sister-in-law Edith Anderson of Chicago, Illinois; nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a future date; private interment at Presbyterian Church of the Rockies in Estes Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at
Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon her.
