Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.