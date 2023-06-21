Marjaleen M. Soehl, 96, passed away peacefully in the presence of four loving friends at Ridgecrest Village on June 7, 2023. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. in the Koning Center at Ridgecrest Village. Marjaleen will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ridgecrest Foundation. Online, fond memories and condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com
Marjaleen (Boeck) Soehl was the second twin born on January 6, 1927 in Harrison County Iowa to parents Ella Juels and William Boeck. Marjaleen attended Davenport Central High School where she met her high school sweetheart, Otto Soehl. They vowed their love for each other on August 27, 1947 and Marjaleen gave thanks for their love through the remainder of her life.
Marjaleen’s major job was being a loving and caring mother to her children. During her early years, she dabbled in poetry; volunteered at her children’s school, served as an advocate for mental health services, and worked as an administrative assistance in a pediatric audiology clinic. As her children grew, Marjaleen committed more time to growing her faith and joined Bible Study Fellowship along with her husband Otto.
Marjaleen and Otto enjoyed hosting friends in their home, playing golf, being part of a bridge group, and taking long weekend trips with their friends.
Following her retirement, they moved closer to family in Estes Park, Colorado and joined the Christian Church of Estes Park where she quickly connected with a women’s group that was raising money for missions through selling handmade quilts. Marjaleen used her embroidery skills that she had learned from her mother and soon became a valued seamstress. While in Estes Park, she joined Community Bible Study and served in a leadership role for several years. After losing Otto in 2006, the comfort of her hometown of Davenport called her back and she settled in Ridgecrest Village.
Marjaleen’s joy was found in the Lord and the company of others. Living at Ridgecrest Village, she found that happiness in her many friends, the wonderful activities offered, the caring staff, and the inspiring chapel services. For 10 years, she wrote articles for the Ridgecrest Newsletter, titled “Muses from the Arcade Café”. Her articles always contained uplifting messages and words of faith.
Everyone who met Marjaleen noticed her cheerful countenance. Her laugh was contagious and easily recognized. Marjaleen left behind the fragrance of her Lord and Savior that continues to be breathed out in many of her family and friends.
Those left to honor Marjaleen’s memory include her children, Carolyn (Jan) Evans of Estes Park, CO, Robert (Katherine) Soehl of West Columbia, TX; seven grandchildren, Matthew (Becca) Evans, Amy (Ryan) Sievers, Bethany Andresen, Zach (Laura) Evans, Karly (Jim) English, Karry (Aaron) Marshall, Katie (Billy Wayne) Nesrsta; nineteen great-grandchildren, and her cherished friends. Marjaleen was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Otto Soehl, her twin sister, Madaline Eichhorn and her older sister Marilyn Peterson.
