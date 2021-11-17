Boyd And Dee Williams

Margaret Dolores (Dee) Williams passed peacefully from this life on October 31, 2021. She was born on September 29, 1930 to Mary Ann McWeeny and Thomas Harold Young in Huron, South Dakota. Moving often throughout child hood Dee made friends easily due to her fun-loving, accepting nature. A devout Roman Catholic, she lived her faith daily, an example to all of selfless love, humility, compassion, and hospitality. Even in her final years, as Dee dealt with the ravages of dementia and physical limitations beyond her control, she never lost her kind, loving spirit, her sense of humor, faith in God’s goodness, and gratitude for her many blessings. Dee was especially grateful for Boyd, her husband of 71 years. His loving care enabled them to stay together in their family home until their final days. One of Dee’s greatest joys in life was the time spent with her family. She cherished every moment spent in their presence, whether as an active participant or a passive observer. She also enjoyed time spent with friends and colleagues from her many years of employment at the First National Bank of Estes Park, her sorority sisters of Beta Sigma Phi, and her beloved “bridge ladies,” who lovingly kept her involved long after she lost her ability to play.
Boyd Louis Williams, born to Velma Clara Buchanan and Louis Orville Williams on June 25, 1931, passed peacefully from this life on November 10, 2021. Raised in Spearfish, South Dakota, the heart of the Black Hills, Boyd developed at an early age an enduring love and respect for nature and the outdoors. He was an avid sportsman, sharing his knowledge, skills, and love of adventure with the next 3 generations of family and friends alike.
In 1950 Boyd married the love of his life, Margaret Dolores (Dee) Young. They spent the next 71 years together as each other’s constant support and companion. Together they raised their four children, shared many adventures, creating many happy memories.
In 1968 Boyd accepted a position as Manager of Maintenance Services for the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District in Estes Park, Colorado, where he worked until his retirement in 1993.
Above all Boyd was a man of integrity who believed in hard work, honesty, loyalty, and trust, values he embodied and tried to instilled in his children. Those who knew Boyd knew you could always count on him to give his best effort to any task he undertook and encouraged the same from those who worked with him. Boyd always appreciated his dedicated staff, their knowledge the effort they put into helping him get the job done. He was a skilled craftsman who took pride in his attention to detail. There wasn’t much Boyd couldn’t either build or fix.
Dee and Boyd are preceded in death by their parents, Dee’s sister Norraine Carr, brother-in-law Harry Carr, and her beloved nephew Tom Carr.
They are survived by their children Larry Williams (Nancy), Karen Cheng (Shu), Mike Williams, and Dave (Karen) Williams; seven grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, Boyd’s brother Keith Williams and sister-in-law Barb, Bonnie Carr and numerous nieces and nephews.
Boyd and Dee felt blessed to have been able to live in such a beautiful setting and to be part of the Estes Park community for the past 53 years. They treasured the relationships they developed with those in the community here, enriching their lives in immeasurable ways.
A special thanks to the entire staff at the Estes Park Hospital. We can’t say enough of the thoughtful, professional, compassionate care we all received from them. They not only administered loving care to Dee and Boyd, but ministered to the needs and emotions of our entire family at this difficult time. Thank-you from the bottom of our hearts.
Services and celebration of their lives will be held at a future time and date, as yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers the family request you consider a donation to your favorite charity.
Though we are saddened by our loss, we, their children are grateful to have been raised by such loving, humble parents who shared so much of themselves for so many years. We are equally grateful that they have left this life peacefully, together, and will be together in God’s loving embrace for eternity.
