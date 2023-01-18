LaNelle Dahnke Clements, 85, of Ashburn passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at her residence.
LaNelle, affectionately known as Mimi to her family, was born in Hamlin, Texas on April 19, 1937 to the late James Fred and Hazel Norvelle Flenniken Dahnke. LaNelle was a loving and compassionate mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; a caring and generous friend to many, as well as a welcoming and warmhearted host to her numerous guests throughout the years at Amberwood.
She is survived by her daughters, Ann C. (Scott) Lee of Hernando, Florida and Jane C. (David) Smith of Ashburn; sons, Joe F. (Allison) Clements of Athens and J. Bob (Stephanie) Clements of Otis, Kansas; grandchildren, Samuel (Caroline) Clements of Charleston, South Carolina, Robert Clements of Bozeman, Montana, Douglas Clements of Athens, Jeremiah (Arliese) Lee of Manor, Texas, Jordan Lee of Branson, Missouri, Lindsay Lee of Raleigh, North Carolina, Remington Smith of Ashburn, Jedidiah Clements of Potwin, Kansas, Taryn (Britt) Waller of Israel, Karli Clements of Otis, Kansas, Daniel Clements of Potwin, Kansas, Melody Clements of Otis, Kansas, Laura Clements of Otis, Kansas, Jeremiah Clements of Otis, Kansas, Seth Clements of Otis, Kansas, Benaiah Clements of Otis, Kansas and Anna Clements of Otis, Kansas; great-grandchildren, Lielle Waller of Israel and Aviya Waller of Israel.
LaNelle was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Joe Clements.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to: Baptist Bible Translators Institute, PO Box 1450, Bowie, Texas 76230.
A memorial service will be held in Lubbock, Texas at a later date.
