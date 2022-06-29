Daniel (Danny) Nicholas Perugini

Danny Perugini was born in The Bronx on January 7, 1949 being the third of ten children of Ann and Daniel Perugini. He enjoyed his younger years palling around with his friends in the neighborhood before completing college and starting his sole 35-year career with Consolidated Edison of New York, serving in many aspects of electric and gas production and distribution. In his spare time, he enjoyed his motor cycles until becoming a dedicated a family man. He later bought a sailboat and developed a passion for sailing which he regularly enjoyed with friends and family on Long Island Sound. Always being involved in the community, he became Commodore of the Sea Anchors Yacht Club. Danny loved to share everything he learned in the hobbies he enjoyed. He donated his time to many, teaching people boating safety, engine maintenance, and navigation with the City Island Sail and Power Squadron, working his way up to the rank of Navigator and prestigious title of Commander, while also acquiring his Captain’s license.
After retiring as Field Safety Inspector, he and his wife, Mary, took the leap of leaving the city and moving to rural Glen Haven, Colorado to be closer to their grandchildren. “Trees make good neighbors,” he used to say.
Danny loved exploring the Rocky Mountains with his friends and family, driving his Impala in the annual rodeo parade with his grandchildren in the back, taking in the wildlife and views from the top of Trail Ridge Road, and cinnamon buns from the Glen Haven General store. He would smile ear to ear pulling the kids on their sleds with the quad in the winter or tooling around Lake Estes with them in the boat in the summer. Between property improvements he also revived an old hobby; fixing and driving his 1961 Impala and 1949 GMC pickup, inevitably becoming involved in the community once again and enjoying the comradery of the Estes Park Car Club.
Danny passed away on May 9, 2022 in his winter home in Venice, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary, his children April and Nicholas, and his grandchildren Alexis, Gabriel, and Isabella. He will be remembered in all the little things he loved: Jeopardy, playing guitar, and the fresh Rocky Mountain air.
A celebration of life will be held in the Glen Haven Town Hall, County Rd. 43, Glen Haven, Colorado on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.