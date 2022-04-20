Thomas Edward Warner

March 10,1937 - March 23, 2022
Tom Warner was born March 10th 1937 to Ivan and Sarah Elizabeth Weirick Warner in Ashland, Ohio. He grew up helping his parents in their neighborhood grocery store and service station. Always a standout in school, Tom won a scholarship to any college in Ohio. He chose to stay home and attend Ashland College (now University) where he met his future wife, Carolyn Gehman, when he was a Junior and she a Freshman. After he graduated from college, he taught government and history and was head football coach at Ridgedale High School in Marion County, Ohio, which had never had football before. They won their division!
During the summers, he studied at The Ohio State University, receiving School Administration Certification. After Carolyn's graduation, they were married on August 5,1961 in her hometown of Western Springs, Illinois. Their honeymoon destination was Rocky Mountain National Park. Tom was then made Principal of Morral Elementary School in Marion, County grades 1-8, where he also taught 8th grade English, from 1961 to 1963. During those summers off from school, he and Carolyn got jobs working in Yellowstone Park.
In 1964 a three year government graduate fellowship sent him to Ohio University where he received his Masters Degree and PHD in Education, Guidance and Counseling while also serving as an instructor for a year. Less than an hour before his oral exams for his PHD, his daughter, Julie, was born. He passed anyway.
Next, Tom worked as a State Supervisor for the State of Ohio Department of Education from 1967 to 1970. In 1970 their dream of moving west came true when they relocated to Greeley, Colorado where he was a Professor of Education and Guidance Counseling to student teachers at the University of Northern Colorado from 1970 to 1984. During his tenure at UNC, he was also on the board of Colorado Common Cause, and several others, and was featured in Who's Who in Colorado in 1976. Resigning as a full professor in 1984, Tom and Carolyn purchased a shop in. and moved to Estes Park, Colorado. They operated the Carousel Shop for 27 years until retiring in 2011.
Tom and Carolyn shared a passion for National Parks and road trips. They have visited many of the national parks, monuments, etc. and all 50 states more than once. Tom"s kind heart, quick wit and sense of humor are sorely missed by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn, of Estes Park, daughter Julie Pieper (Rob) of Estes Park, brother Gerald Warner of Centennial, CO, nephew Kevin (Jill) and grand niece Vanessa Warner of Arvada, CO, niece Wendy Warner (Heath Eilliot) of Aurora, CO, and niece Sara Simpson (Ernest) of Parker, CO. Service will be private but donations to Estes Valley Land Trust, environmental groups, NPR, or PBS are appreciated.
