Keely Archer

With great sorrow, the Metevier, Reeves and Rice families announce the passing of our kind, beautiful, creative, caring and unimaginably generous mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Keely Anne Rice Archer. Born in Anaheim in 1958, Keely spent the first 40 years of her life in Southern CA. Keely married her elementary school sweetheart, Gavin Archer, in 1977 and had two daughters, Wendy and Joy. Keely spent 18 years working in early childhood education. One of her favorite jobs was an adjunct role at UCLA instructing young teachers on the integration of art projects with children’s literature. Keely was known for her warmth and creativity in the classroom and lovingly developed hundreds of young minds during those years.
In 2004, Gavin and Keely moved to Estes Park to join their daughter Joy and son-in-law Andrew. They purchased a home on Big Horn Dr. and maintained that residence for 18 years. Gavin and Keely quickly integrated themselves into Estes Park life as Keely took various jobs up and down Elkhorn (Grandma’s Mountain Cookies, Starbucks and Aspen and Evergreen, to name a few). Their dream of many years together in Estes Park was cut short by the death of Gavin in 2006, just 2 years after moving to Estes Park. For years after this tragedy, Keely would go on to say that it was the warmth and connectedness of the Estes Park community that made her able to stay in CO rather than return to her native CA. She deeply loved her mountain town.
Over the years, Keely had to work hard to stay connected to her ever-moving, ever-growing family. She committed herself to maintaining connections with her children and seven grandchildren no matter where they lived in the world. She would not hesitate to hop on a plane to provide support for her daughters in any way that she could. And she would never, ever, pass up the opportunity to hold one of her newborn grands.
Keely was a steadfast friend to everyone she knew. Her mini cooper, colorful wardrobe and Yorkshire terriers became trademarks of her warm, fun-loving, playful style. She never missed an opportunity to dress up and hand out candy on Elkhorn for Halloween, nor did she pass a chance to invite new friends into her gorgeous home. Everyone who met Keely loved Keely. Without fail.
Keely Anne Rice Archer leaves behind seven adoring grandchildren – Larsen Reeves, Thurston Reeves, Greta Reeves, Gavin Metevier, Jude Metevier, Roux Metevier and Gideon Metevier, two children and their husbands – Wendy and Kevin Reeves and Joy and Andrew Metevier, - an adoring brother, COL-Retired Donald Rice and – her devoted Yorkie, Avi.
In the spirit of Keely, a Memorial Walk is scheduled July 7th, 2023, at 10 a.m. starting at Starbucks. All members of the community are welcome.
