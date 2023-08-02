James Arthur Durward, 88, passed away in his home in Estes Park, Colorado on May 7, 2023.
The family will hold a funeral on August 5, 2023, at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow at 1041 North Lane at 1:00 p.m.
