Joyce Tremble, a longtime resident of Estes Park, Colorado, passed away at home at the age of 95, with her two daughters by her side.
She was born Joyce Adams in North Platte, Nebraska to Alfred Claire Adams (known as Claire) and Alice Selma Lund. Growing up as an only child on a farm near Lodge Pole in western Nebraska, Joyce developed a strong spirit of independence and lifelong love of music and learning. As a young child in a one room schoolhouse, she played the classroom piano for the school from the age of 8. Some of Joyce's fondest childhood memories were of riding her secondhand bike down the gravel country roads, collecting scrap metal for the war cause with her father, and of ignoring his admonitions not to climb the windmill.
While at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, she met Neal Tremble who had returned from service in the Air Force. They married in 1947. After they completed their bachelor degrees in 1949, Joyce immediately began her first teaching job and Neal his graduate studies. With their five children in tow, they moved across the country many times as Neal's career progressed and Joyce raised their family, played organ at numerous churches, earned a master's degree, and taught full-time once their youngest child reached kindergarten. Their five children have great memories of all the places they lived and the summer road trips they took. Most of her career was spent as an English teacher and head of the department at Southeast Polk High School in Iowa, where she was a beloved teacher, mentor, and mother figure to her many students and younger teachers.
Joyce treasured the concerts at the Stanley Hotel, Central City Opera, Santa Fe Opera, and Europe. She loved sharing her observations of the bears, elk, deer, marmots, and bobcats on her mountain property. Until her mid 80s, she hiked in the Rockies with hiking groups and friends and family, and hiked as well in Arizona, Alaska, and Ireland. A lifelong learner, Joyce attended thought provoking classes at the Senior Center. She volunteered at the Estes Valley Library for 18 years and was always surrounded by books, newspapers, and magazines at home. These endeavors brought her many great friends whom she treasured.
Joyce was predeceased in 1997 by her husband of 50 years, Dr. Neal Tremble. She is survived by her five children, their spouses, and her six grandchildren. Her family wishes to thank their mother's dear friend and aide Kathy for her wonderful help and friendship.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in her honor may be made to the K.I.N.D. Fund (Kids In Need Of Desks), the Scholarships for Girls program at unicefusa.org. Fond memories are welcome at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
