Dale A. Esterly, 61, of Estes Park, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home. He will be laid to rest immediately due to uncontrollable circumstances, and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.reverencefuneralparlor.com.
Dale was born on September 4, 1961, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Dean and Della (Rosenfelt) Esterly. He graduated from Scottsbluff Senior High School in 1979. He pursued his goal of becoming a professional glazier after graduation. He worked for many different glass companies in Nebraska and at one time owned his own company, Western Mobile Glass, which served the entire panhandle region of Nebraska. Dale recently retired from his forty-plus year career in the automotive and commercial glass business.
He thoroughly enjoyed the sport of stock car racing. Dale raced at what is now known as the Highway 92 Raceway east of Scottsbluff. He built his own car, including the engine, and did his own body work. He liked playing softball and volleyball with his friends.
Recently, his hobbies included hiking and exploring in Rocky Mountain National Park, treasure hunting, and learning about Colorado history.
Survivors include his wife, Kristine (Stuart) Esterly, daughter, Linsey Esterly, mother-in-law, Beverly (Henn) Stuart, and father-in-law, Clifford Stuart all of Estes Park, CO. He is also survived by his sisters, Karen (Fred) Marshall of Phoenix, AZ and Christine (Jerold) Kling of Scottsbluff, nephews, Lance (Ashley) Satur and Jason Marshall, and nieces, Amber (Korey) Klein and Danielle Marshall.
Dale was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Vera Esterly and Marion and Bertha Rosenfelt, grandparents-in-law, Charles and Elsie Henn and Thelma Stuart Weisse, parents, Dean and Della Esterly, brother-in-law, Kevin Stuart, and sister-in-law, Kathleen Stuart.
