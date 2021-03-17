1946 - 2021
Clark Lee Rittner was born on March 3, 1946 in Denver, CO. to Wilfred and Margaret Rittner. He graduated from Adams City High School in 1964 after earning the achievement of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. Later, Clark attended Colorado State University where he studied Zoology.
In 1966, he married the love of his life, Linda Porter. After a few years of marriage, Clark and Linda decided to start a family. In 1970, they welcomed their first son Christian, with three more sons, and one daughter eventually to follow. In 1977, after working with King Soopers for a number of years, Clark began a career in the Food Brokerage business working with RH Bell in Denver, CO. In 1987, Clark began his own insurance brokerage which is still in business today. During their 55-year marriage, Clark and Linda lived in Aurora, CO., Mitchell, NE., Longmont, CO., and Johnstown, CO. In 2019 he made the move to Estes Park, CO., finally fulfilling his dream of living out his retirement years in the mountains. Both he and Linda lived there together.
Clark was also an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed camping, hiking, and numerous trips with his children. He loved being outdoors and seeking adventure on the hiking trails around the front range and in the Colorado mountains, imparting this love to his children along the way. Some of his family’s fondest memories of Clark have to do with the outdoors that he loved so much. One particular trip that makes his family chuckle was a hike up Longs Peak. It was Clark’s week to choose the hike, and after getting a late start, they had to park a mile down the road. The day was beautiful, lunches were packed and off they went! He and his daughter started the trek, with the added mile of distance. He challenged his daughter to run up the stone steps. Never missing out on a challenge, made the run together. After this “near-death experience” they took a long pause before continuing to Chasm lake. Enjoying the views and chit-chat, they stopped for lunch at the lake. With storms rolling in, they decided it was time to head back. Carefully walking on the narrow path with a ledge to one side, they slowly made their way back down the mountain. As they hiked, Clark decided to challenge his daughter again, this time “hike with one eye closed”, he said. Challenge accepted! His daughter promptly closed one eye and tried to navigate the trail. She quickly told him he was nuts, he quickly responded by saying that this was how he saw the entire day, finding out later that he made the hike only being able to see out of one eye. His daughter made sure the adventure was not repeated until a trip to the eye doctor was made.
Clark’s faith was a powerful and constant part of his life. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and became an invaluable and trusted member of the church community in both Longmont and Johnstown. Through his service to the church Clark touched many lives. He had a drive to serve others, often volunteering at his grandchildren’s schools and the with The Greeley Chorale. He was well known for heading up fund raising events and assisting with other church and civic activities in Longmont, Loveland, and Greeley.
After a short, but courageous, battle with pancreatic cancer, Clark slipped peacefully into eternity on Saturday, March 13th, 2021 rejoining his parents and all his loved ones who had departed this life before him.
Clark was a devoted and caring father to his five children. He was a champion for his family, always working tirelessly to make sure that they were cared for and a part of his life. He was also a tremendous part of all nine of his grand children’s lives from the time they were born right up until the day he passed. All his children and grandchildren are better people today for having had Clark in their lives. It truly was an honor to call him father and grandfather.
We are especially grateful to all the doctors and nurses who made Clark as comfortable as possible throughout the last few months of his life.
Clark was preceded in death by his father Wilfred and his mother Margaret. He is survived by his dear wife Linda Rittner, their five children: Christian (Stephanie) of White Rock, NM, Michael (Jennifer) of Firestone, David (Heather) of Estes Park, Matthew (Vance, former spouse) of Denver, and Katilyn of Greeley, and his sister Gwendolyn (Dave) of Boynton, VA. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren; Emma (Rob), Amy, Calvin, Connor, Sabrina, Joshua, Ariela, Greyson, and Martin, and many dear friends too numerous to name.
“How a man will be remembered by his children…that is the true measure of a man.”-Brian Herbert.
Funeral services will be held at 1:15 PM on Thursday, March 18th 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Johnstown, CO. A small graveside service will be held for family members only, immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Clark’s name to The Greeley Chorale, an animal shelter of your choice, or a pancreatic cancer research organization of your choice.
