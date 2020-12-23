Patricia Nytes of Estes Park departed this world on November 25, 2020. She had suffered a major stroke two days before, and was lovingly surrounded by family for the last two days of her life. Pat was born August 27, 1930 in Longmont, Colorado, although her parents lived in Estes at the time. She and her husband George were high school sweethearts, and she remained devoted to him until his death in 2016.
She is survived by her sister Joanne VanSlyke (Wayne), her three children Steve Nytes (Barbara), Janet Nytes Anderson (Leonard) and Jim Nytes (Billie); three grandchildren: Britany Nytes Allred (Anthony), Stephanie Nytes Hulme (Aaron) and Lacey Nytes Hulme (Adam); nieces Shelly Daley and Pam Sommer; and five great grandchildren.
Pat was a life-long resident of Estes Park and had many wonderful friends and great memories of her life here. We rejoice that she is free of the pain and loneliness of this year and are confident she will rest in peace with George.
A memorial and interment of her and George’s cremains will be held later in the spring or early summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.