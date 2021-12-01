Helen Meyers

Helen (Franczak) Meyers born in Nazareth PA. September 17, 1926 to Andrew Franczak and Catherina (Bolas) Franczak passed away on November 23, 2021 at Arbor View assisted living community in Arvada, Colorado. Helen was preceded in death by her former husband Willard S. Meyers and their daughter Regina Clark of Belgrade MT. Helen is survived by sisters Stella, Jennie, Mary and Kay, her sons and spouses, Joseph and Denise, David and Cathy, Paul, John and Bridget, son in law Dene and grandchildren Scott and Jennifer.
Helen moved with her family from Yardley PA to Estes Park in 1969 where she continued to raise her family and fell in love with exploring the mountains and all the wonders God has provided throughout the Rocky Mountains and entire western continent all the way to Alaska.
Helen was a member of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church while being active in many groups. She worked at the school cafeteria until the Estes Park Medical Center opened where she worked as a dietician until retirement.
You were our roots to grow on. You will continue on through us.
Thank you, Mom. We all love you so much.
A Rosary/Vigil will take place Monday, December 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in Estes Park, CO. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, December 7th at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, immediately followed by a burial at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.
