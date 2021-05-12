Life-long Estes Park resident, Mike Miller, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Survivors include Mike’s wife Laura, and their sons Jason and Randy.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, July 10th at 2:00 p.m. at Christian Church of Estes Park.
A complete obituary will be provided and available on the website at www.allnuttestespark.com.
