Kathleen Marks

Kathy Marks passed over peacefully in her sleep to be with the LORD on Saturday, January 29th, 2022, at the age of 86. Kathy was born in Denver, CO on April 26th, 1935, to her loving parents Al and Florence Gravem. She attended Wheat Ridge High School and graduated in 1953. She was quite the swimmer in high school and well-liked by everyone, although she was a very bashful girl. While in high school she worked at Russell Stover Candies in Denver, CO at the candy counter. She attended two years at Colorado State College of Education in Greeley, CO (currently University of Northern Colorado) with studies in Biology. Afterwards she began working for Mountain States Telephone & Telegraph Company as a tech representative.
Then, one day while driving down a street in Denver with a girlfriend she met a young man, and the race of her life was on! Yes, they raced each other in a drag race, married three months later, and over 66 years later kept the deep love and adventure going. On June 3rd, 1955, she married the love of her life, John Marks. With John being in the Air Force, they were stationed first in Denver, CO and then in Roswell, NM where they started their family. After the Air Force, they lived in Englewood, CO and together they made the decision to move to Estes Park, CO where a better life could be made for their small family. Kathy was a devoted homemaker and businesswoman. They bought Brynwood on the River, a motel and cabin resort, and worked together to create a destination for families and retired people from all over the United States to vacation. It’s not a surprise that they made many friends with people from all over who came back year after year because of the way they were treated by Kathy and John. She was a member of the Jaycees of Estes Park, member of the Estes Park Chamber of Commerce, volunteered as treasurer for her church, served on the missions committee of her church, worked as a bookkeeper for a local business, was a member of the local bell choir, and played the violin in the community orchestra. She’s most known for her beautiful oil paintings, which were displayed in a local Estes Park gallery and well as in homes all over the United States. One of her most rewarding activities was being involved in community Bible studies. Kathy and John traveled extensively all over Europe and the United States enjoying all the beautiful sites, many of which she came home and painted.
Kathy lived by her strong faith and belief in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She believed that Jesus died for her sins, that that is enough for salvation and to be with God eternally and wanted others to know that they too could have a personal relationship with Jesus, so she told as many as she could in her lifetime. Her gentle ways helped others open up to her and then she was able to tell them how much Jesus loves them. She believed that living by grace was not only for herself but for everyone, which led her to never hold a grudge against anyone. Kathy was such a wonderful example to her friends, but especially to all her family, of grace and generosity. She truly was one of the most generous people you will have ever met. She didn’t hold on to their “stuff” either, if someone needed it, she and John would give them whatever they could. She was a loving and faithful wife to her husband, and a caring and present Mom to her children and grandchildren all of whom she dearly loved with her whole heart while devoting her heart and time to praying for each one of them daily.
Kathy is survived by John Marks, her devoted husband; her children, John Marks, her son and Pam Marks (wife) of Fort Collins, CO; Julie (Marks) Soricelli, her daughter of Fort Collins; her grandchildren; Christopher Soricelli of Fort Collins, Bonnie (Soricelli) Swing and Ryan Swing (husband) of Phoenix, AZ, Aubrie (Marks) Lupo and Nick Lupo (husband) of Southern Pines, NC; and her seven great-grandchildren; Darcy, Bennett, Georgie of Fort Collins; Lucy, Pepper and Sammie of Phoenix, AZ; and Claire of Southern Pines, NC.
The family invites you to A Celebration of Life for Kathy at Mountain View Bible Fellowship – 1575 S. St. Vrain, Estes Park, CO 80517 on Friday, February 18th, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. Reception is to follow at Summit Church office – 600 South St. Vrain, Suite #1, Estes Park, CO 80517.
If you would like to, you may leave a message for the family at bit.ly/3oz85O6
