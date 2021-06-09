Mark J. Lorenz

Mark Lorenz, a.k. a. Silver Service House Doctor, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 at home after a long struggle with terminal cancer. Because of the risks of Covid at the time of death, Mark’s memorial was delayed and will now take place on Sunday, June 20th at 9 a.m. This will be a joint Sunday morning worship service and celebration of life at Mark’s home congregation, Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran. All friends from the community are invited to join the congregation in celebrating the same Word and Sacrament which sustained Mark throughout his life.
Mark made friends with a variety of people. From the Boy Scouts to model railroaders, from contractors to men in Bible study, from Habitat for Humanity projects to volunteering at La Puente in Alamosa, Mark’s quirky personality and unorthodox ways kept him engaged with many others. He added new perspectives to the projects with which he was involved while also supporting the importance of the common purpose. This was evident in his Christian Faith and the conviction of God’s Grace being the ultimate hope.
