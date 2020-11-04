Estes Park resident, Maggie Hanna died at her son’s home in Arvada, CO Thursday October 29, 2020. She was 72 years old.
Margaret Mellor was born January 7, 1948 in Little Rock, AR. Her parents were Jesse and Julia (Irby) Mellor. Maggie received a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri and a Master’s degree from Trinity University in San Antonio, TX. On June 6, 1970 she married Thomas Hanna in Webster Groves, MO. With Tom serving in the United States Air Force, the couple lived in several states and foreign countries. Maggie taught school in Missouri and Texas. She attended Churches in the various cities in which the family lived, including the Evangelical Free Church in Columbia, MO, San Antonio and Estes Park. In her spare time, Maggie was a seamstress and enjoyed downhill skiing, playing soccer and baking.
She is survived by her husband Tom of Estes Park, son Braden Hanna, his wife Kelly and their children Caelis and Maira of Arvada, CO, daughter Erin and her children Uriah and Ariel of Portland. OR, daughter Megan Jennings, her husband Zach and their children Harper, Kaya and Beckett of Austin, TX. She is also survived by two brothers, Guy Mellor and his wife Linda, and Jim Mellor and wife Ruth.
Services will be held at Fort Sam National Cemetery in San Antonio. See www.allnuttestespark.com.
