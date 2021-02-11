Gerry Hickson passed away peacefully in Kennewick, WA on Monday, February 8, 2021. Gerry was born in Boston, MA on February 29, 1952. A leap year baby, he celebrated 17 “real” birthdays in his 68 years.
Gerry is survived by his wife, Tehea and daughters Cassie and Tara of Kennewick, WA, his daughter Becky Hickson and grandsons Jack and Ben Dawson of Longmont, CO, and his son Jeff Hickson, daughter in law Jeanne and grandsons Abe and Warren of Austin, CO. He is also survived by his brother Sandy Barnard of NC, cousin Dawnelle Donovan-Copeman of WA and a large extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Helen Reynolds and Louis Hickson and his brothers Steve Barnard and Louis Hickson.
Gerry was a first responder who worked as a medical technician, EMT and Paramedic at the Estes Park Medical Center from 1981 to 1991. He moved from Estes Park to Yakima, WA where he worked as a paramedic before becoming a firefighter at the Hanford power plant in Benton County, WA. Gerry loved his work and the many great people he met along the way.
Gerry was a lifelong learner who loved photography and the outdoors. During his years in Estes Park his favorite activities included attending Trail Ridge Riders camp at Camp Cheley with his family and skiing at Hidden Valley and hiking in RMNP. He enjoyed working the ambulance crew at the Rooftop Rodeo every year. He enjoyed science fiction books and anything that involved dragons. He took two medical mission trips to Shanghai, China, which allowed him to visit the site where his father was held as a POW during World War II.
Services will not be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First Responders Children’s Foundation (1strcrf.org) or the Estes Park Volunteer Fire Department.
