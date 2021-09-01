Jason D. Reetz

June 25, 1969 – August 17, 2021
Jason Douglas Reetz was born on June 25th, 1969, in Omaha, NE. He was chosen and well loved by his parents, Raymond & Shirley Reetz and grew up in York, NE. He attended Emmanuel Lutheran School and was confirmed in his Christian faith at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York.
Graduating in 1988 from York High School, he was a stand-out basketball player. He went on to attend Colorado State University, lived and worked in Fort Collins, CO, returning to York in the mid 90s to work in the well-known family business – Chances “R” Restaurant and Lounge - where he met and worked with his future wife, Holly.
They maintained a long-distance relationship when Jason later attended Professional Golfers Career College in Temecula, CA. Upon graduation in 1998, he returned to York to propose. Jason and Holly joined in marriage on September 14, 1999, in Estes Park, CO, making their home in York, NE.
The couple joined his family in part ownership of the Chances “R” and continued to work at the restaurant, where Jason was a mentor and friend to countless people. They were blessed with two sons – Collin (8/25/03) and Ryland (1/8/06). Although he worked many hours at the restaurant, Jason always made time to play ball with his beloved sons. He quite literally cooked for and fed thousands of people over the years and was instrumental in catering countless events including eight NE Cattlemen’s Ball events. He was so proud of his “team” for each job well done.
His physical limitations and chronic pain facilitated the decision to move the family to Estes Park, CO in 2012 to take over another family business – Rockmount Cottages, as owners /operators.
The career change allowed him time to pursue coaching youth sports, in which their sons were heavily involved. Jason went on to coach Estes Park Middle School boys' basketball and then was recruited as head coach of the Estes Park High School men's basketball team. He enjoyed every moment and was so proud of each young man on every team. (Defense!!!)
Because of his involvement in youth sports, he recognized a need in our community and founded the non-profit organization Estes Youth Level Up Athletics. He donated every one of his coaching paychecks to the charity, helping countless kids to further their athletic learning and opportunities for success – on and off the field / court / track.
Jason was a very loving, generous, and loyal husband, father, and friend. His sons were his greatest source of joy and pride. He was an outstanding cook and loved to host parties for friends and family. Jason was an avid sports fan; especially all sports that Collin and Ryland were involved in, as well as Nebraska Husker and New England Patriot football.
He loved many four-legged family members over the years including Golden Retrievers - Chance, Lexus, Bailey, & Lilly, and Newfoundland, Malibu. He enjoyed round-the-county drives, Chevy trucks, John Wayne westerns, playing golf, darts, and poker, music – from metal to country, a rare steak, fine whiskey, and late-night philosophical conversations.
He was larger than life, with a big voice and big personality, but those who truly knew him could see his tender and kind heart beneath his tough exterior.
Jason is survived by his loving wife, Holly (Nyberg) Reetz and sons, Collin and Ryland Reetz of Estes Park, CO; sisters Suzanne (Tom) Vanous of York, NE, Sondra (Jeff) Hermanson of Lincoln, NE; Mother-in-law Jane Nyberg of Stromsburg, NE; Brothers-in-law Matthew Nyberg of Hampton, NE, Tracy (Cindy) Nyberg of Stromsburg, NE, Stacy Nyberg of Norfolk, NE; Sister-in law April (Joel) Stevens of Stromsburg, NE; Aunt Joan Schultz of Huntington Beach, CA; Uncle Lee (Nancy) Blake of Kansas City, MO; Uncle Melvin & Aunt JoAnn Reetz of York, NE; many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Jason was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond & Shirley Reetz, father-in-law, W. John Nyberg, Uncles Robert Schultz, Elvin Reetz, & Edsel Carlson; Aunts Joyce Blake, Delores Carlson, & Venitia Reetz.
Per his wishes, Jason will be cremated. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family for designation or to Estes Youth Level Up Athletics (501c3).
