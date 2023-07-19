Gwenda Lynne Gatewood Purdy, 77, of Estes Park, Colorado, went to be with the Lord on July 10, 2023. Gwenda was born on August 6, 1945, to Thomas Bartlett Gatewood and Gwen Dell Wright Gatewood at Station Hospital Midland Army Airfield in Midland, Texas. After Gwenda graduated from Hobbs High School, where she attended kindergarten to 12th grade, she earned a degree in accounting from Eastern New Mexico University.
On July 31, 1998, she married her husband, Larry Purdy, while they were both working at the Garland Police Department in Garland, Texas. They lived in Rowlett, Texas, until they moved to Estes Park, Colorado, to retire together. In Estes Park, Gwenda was very active in the community. She was on the Board of the Estes Park Library and an Officer for the Estes Park Newcomers Club. Gwenda loved attending outdoor concerts and seasonal community events and played in two Bridge Clubs in Estes Park. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed doing yard work and listening to audiobooks as a hobby.
Gwenda was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Thomas Bartlett Gatewood, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Larry Purdy; son, Shad Grubbs (Donna Grubbs) of Commerce City, Colorado; daughter, Cari Barca (Dave Barca) of Oceanside, California; and her precious grandchildren, Mikayla Grubbs Cardie (Conrad Cardie), Gatlin Grubbs, Hannah Barca, and Conan Barca who called her, “Gussie,” an endearment Gwenda's father gave her as a child.
Services will be held at the YMCA of the Rockies at Hyde Chapel in Estes Park on August 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. There will be a reception to follow at The Ram’s Horn Lodge also at the YMCA. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Estes Valley Land Trust, an organization Gwenda felt very strongly about.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Estes Valley Land Trust, an organization Gwenda felt very strongly about.
