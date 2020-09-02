April 20, 1980-May 3, 2020
Ryan's memorial service will be held at Rocky Mountain Church on Sunday, Sept. 6th at 2:00 p.m., followed by a reception at the church (451 Promontory Drive). Seating will be limited so please feel free to view the service via livestream at www.youtube.com/rockymountainchurch The live stream will start at 2:00 p.m. We ask for your prayers and thoughts to surround Mary and Aviaya and Ryan's family that day as they celebrate his life!
