On Thursday, May 26, 2022 Beverly (Bev) Jeannette Schreck, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 72.
Beverly was born on January 21 1950 in Chicago, Illinois to John Schlechter and Rosie (Coe) Schlechter. She studied British Literature at Willamette University for one year prior to marrying her grade school sweetheart, John Schreck. The two married November 20, 1971 and raised children Heather, Erica, James, and Brianne.
Beverly was an avid reader, the family genealogist, and equestrian. She loved showing and raising Irish Setters, hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park, and enjoying a good concert. Later in life, she indulged her love of travel and traveled to Ireland, Scotland, England, Australia, and New Zealand, where she bungee-jumped from the Auckland bridge! She was known for her loving personality and gentle kindness.
Beverly was preceded in death by her father, John, and her mother, Rosie. She is survived by her husband, John, sister, Pamela, children Heather, Erica, James, and Brianne, sons-in-law, grandchild Henry, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Friday, July 1, 2022 at the St. Peter's Anglican Church 4044 Duffield Ave, Loveland, Colorado at 10:00 a.m. Flowers or donations may be given to St. Peter's Anglican Church in remembrance of all the parish's support of the family.
