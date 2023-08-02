On Monday, July 10, Donna M. Clark went to be with the Lord. Born to Harry and Marie Clark on February 8, 1937, Donna graduated from North Park College and Theological Seminary of Chicago, Illinois in 1954. She taught second and third grades in Franklin Park, IL till she retired in 1993.
Donna was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois but has been a summer resident of Estes Park, Colorado since 1943. She moved to Estes Park full-time when she retired in 1993. After that time, she worked at several stores in town including the gift shop at the Stanley Hotel. Donna also enjoyed volunteering her time at the Estes Park Museum. After making Estes Park her permanent residence she became a member of St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, Estes Park PEO group, and several bridge, Mahjong and reading groups,
Donna is survived by her sister Helen and her nieces and nephews. Her memorial service will be held at St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church on August 17th at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.