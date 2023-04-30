Clark Stanley Spalsbury Jr., born in Salina, Kansas on January 10, 1945, passed away on August 5,2022 of natural causes.
A sharp minded and curious man, Clark had a very full and accomplished life: He was a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy where he served as a pilot for six years flying P-3 patrol planes. After exiting the service, he practiced as a licensed lawyer in the state of Colorado and strived to live up to his call sign ‘The Moral Giant’.
Clark relished the splendor of Rocky Mountain National Park, where he served as a Park Ranger for many years. While in the park, he loved spending time hiking, fishing, and berry picking as well as photographing its grandeur. Of all his endearing qualities, possibly his most memorable was his cunning, and often quirky, wit, which made for exceptionally entertaining stories and anecdotes.
Clark is survived by his three children, Libby, Lori and James, and will be remembered fondly by all who knew him well.
