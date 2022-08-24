Bradley F. Rohwer, aged 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Kalamazoo on August 21, 2022. Nothing was more important to him than his family and friends, especially his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Sue (Cooksey) Rohwer who passed away in 2020.
He was born on January 23, 1930 in Paullina, Iowa to the late George and Evelyn (Tjossem) Rohwer.
Brad graduated from Paullina High School in 1947, from Park College with a BA in Psychology in 1951 and from Princeton Theological Seminary in 1954. He met Mary Sue at Park College and they were married in 1953.
Brad was pastor of First Presbyterian Church in McConnelsville, Ohio from 1954-1958, associate pastor in Coshocton, Ohio from 1958-1962, a new church development organizer and pastor in Lorain, Ohio from 1962-1972, pastor of Warren Ave. Presbyterian Church in Saginaw, MI from 1972-1983, and Presbytery Executive of The Presbytery of Lake Michigan from 1983-1992.
One of his favorite achievements was learning to fly at the age of 40 and sharing the experience of flight with family and friends. Upon retirement Brad and Mary Sue moved to Estes Park, CO. He served the Plains and Peaks Presbytery as an emergency Pastor and led a major financial capital campaign for new facilities at Highlands Camp and Retreat Center.
While in Estes Park, Brad and Mary Sue had a passion for hiking and camping and learned to ski. They climbed 13 of Colorado's 14'ers, including Longs Peak twice, and most of the peaks that surround Estes Park. They were avid members of the Trailmasters hiking group. Brad and Mary Sue also were active volunteers for Crossroads Ministry for over 22 years.
Brad is survived by his children: Wendy Blanchard (Evan) of Madison, WI, Christopher Rohwer (Mary Lou) of Kalamazoo, MI, Debra Byl (John) of Grand Rapids, MI; his grandchildren: Adam Blanchard (Libby), David Blanchard (Alex), Michael Rohwer (Jess), Katie Rohwer, Emily Johns (Danny), Andrea Baird (Carl), and Nicki Byl; and eight great grandchildren: Amanda and Amelia Blanchard, Gabi and Millie Blanchard, Thomas and Penny Rohwer, Sophie Johns, and Owen Baird. He is also survived by his sister Jacquelyn Rolstad (Bruce) of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Sue, and his brother, Joel Rohwer.
A private family memorial will take place in Estes Park in the summer of 2023 and his cremains will be taken to the Columbarium of the Community Presbyterian Church of the Rockies.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to either: Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park: P.O. Box 3616, Estes Park, CO 80517. (crossroadsep.org/) or Highlands Presbyterian Camp and Retreat Center, P.O. Box 66, Allenspark, CO 80510 (highlandscamp.org/donate).
