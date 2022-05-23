A bright light of wisdom, laughter, and light extinguished on April 6, 2022 when Frank Faiella Jr. of Glen Haven passed peacefully in Loveland, CO.
Growing up in Newark, New Jersey, Frank learned to cook at the family's restaurant. Before school, he would stop at the restaurant and do tasks for his dad. Then after school, he would return to help his dad. By age 11, he had knife skills and basic knowledge to make red gravy (sauce). At 13 years old, his restaurant skills improved as he learned how to make Italian dishes served.
Frank joined the US Navy in 1952 and after four years then transferred to US Air Force for eight years. He was assigned to the engine room on a supply ship that delivered supplies to Greenland four times a year during the Korean War. After each delivery, the ship would return to the Mediterranean port while Frank and his friends would ski in the Alpines, or visit other European countries. A group of 21 sailors, including Frank, were blessed by Pope John XXIII in 1953 at the Vatican. This event, considered very important and a highlight for Frank, that he enjoyed talking about for many years.
Shortly after he transferred to the USA Air Force, he was an Instructor at Sheppard AFB in Texas. Later he was transferred to Lowry AFB in Denver. During his service at Lowry AFB, he and friends would hunt in the Big Thompson Canyon. In the evenings, they would enjoy time at the Canyon Inn restaurant and bar where patrons would gather around the piano player and sing-along to the music. One evening, he was introduced to Mary Lou Green and sparks flew. Frank and Mary Lou were married on December 21, 1963; a total of 59 years.
After he served his country, he went on to UNC and received a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts and then graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Master’s in Industrial Technology; and was a member of Epsilon Pi Tau Honorary Fraternity. Frank taught in the Estes Park School District for 20 years and retired in 1993. As he began his teaching career in 1973 at the Estes Park High School, he brought back the Industrial Arts programs in metal shop and wood shop. Later, he designed courses in computer technology that evolved into Computer Aided Drafting (CAD). This course brought accolades every spring when the students competed in state-wide competitions as they won 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the categories entered. Whenever he and Mary Lou would go to local restaurants; Frank would be recognized by at least one, or two, of his former students. These interactions brought out huge smiles and laughter as stories were told by everyone. Frank loved being an educator.
Frank was an active member of the Glen Haven Volunteer Firefighters. He and his wife, Mary Lou Faiella started the Glen Haven Chapel with services from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day by contacting clergy to preach every Sunday during the summer, and maintain the Glen Haven Chapel over 14 years. Frank was active in the Estes Park American Legion Post 119 as the chaplain for over 20+ years.
He was a member and elder at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Estes Park, CO and a past member of Elks Lodge 809 (Greeley, CO) and sang with the Elk’s Chorus for several years, After retiring from the Estes Park School District, he and Mary Lou volunteered nearly 25+ years for the Estes Park Senior Center and the Estes Park Chamber Ambassadors.
Frank is preceded in death by parents Frank Faiella Sr. and Minnie Marandino-Faiella, his brother Michael, and his sister Arcangela (Arkie) Berlangiere. He is survived by his beautiful wife Mary Lou, daughters Linda Brown and Sherry Green-Frederickson, brother Robert Faiella, and sister Dolores Rogatis. Additionally, two grandchildren, Zachary Brown (Julie Nelson Brown, Ostego, MN) and Tyson Green-Frederickson (Ivana, Estes Park, CO).
Church services will be held on May 28, 2022 at the YMCA of the Rockies Ponder Chapel at 10:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m.; followed by a reception at the Estes Park American Legion Post 119 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The family requests in lieu of flowers to donate to the YMCA of the Rockies Hyde Chapel (contact Rev. Greg Bunton, 970-586-3341, ext. 1077) or the building fund for the Estes Park American Legion Post 119, (970/586-6118). To leave a message for the family please visit www.allnuttestespark.com
