My father and best friend is in the care of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
John David Norris, a long time resident of Estes Park, passed away at the age of 82 on Wednesday May 12, 2020 at home with me Shawn Norris . After a six month battle, he succumbed to Prostate Cancer. Dad was born on November 10, 1937 in Centerville, Iowa.
He joined the United States Naval flight training program in 1960 at Corpus Christi, Texas. Flight training continued at Navy flight school in Pensacola, Florida. He was Honorably discharged for reserve service in 1962. Dad graduated with a B.S. at the University of Arizona.
In 1967, Dad married my Mother Sheila Norris in Estes Park, CO at the former church that is now the church shops in downtown Estes. They had two children, Shawn Norris and Kimberly Norris. They bought a house in Fullerton, CA. Dad worked at Flying Tigers in Long Beach, CA as a flight instructor on the DC-10 aircraft. Dad was laid off at Flying Tigers and was later hired by McDonnell Douglas, where he continued as flight instructor for the DC-10 program. After budget cuts, he was laid off. Dad and Mom divorced in 1980 and dad relocated to Estes Park, CO.
Dad was employed seasonally at Rocky Mountain National Park from 1982-2012. Dad worked in various departments over his 30 plus years at the park. He also worked at Hidden Valley ski area throughout the 1980s.
Dad and I were very blessed, with so many wonderful adventures. We hiked, biked and jeeped all over Colorado over the last 40 years. Dad was able to fulfill many dreams of his. He traveled to New Zealand, and biked across the North and South islands. He visited Norway and was able to visit many places he researched and read about. We were able to travel to Europe together in 2007. We toured most of Switzerland and got to experience all the famous tramways and trains. We also visited the Cinque Terre in Italy and surrounding areas. These memories sustain my happiness, and I will forever cherish the journey we were blessed with.
If you had the pleasure to know dad, you knew what a nice and gentle person he was. His passive personality and ability to be calm, made him easy to get along with. His absence will be dearly missed. I will miss our talks and discussions.
He is survived by his son, Shawn Norris of Fullerton, CA, his daughter Kimberly Norris of Anchorage, AK and his grandson Connor Mckinley. Two brothers, Bob Norris of Yucaipa, CA and Richard Norris of Colorado Springs and sister, Carolyn Padavich of Centerville, Iowa.
There will be a funeral/memorial at Jerome Cemetery outside Centerville, Iowa. Service will be held at 2 p.m. on October, 22. All wishes or address request can be sent to estesparkshawn@yahoo.com
