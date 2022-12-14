Verne E. Blue

April 16, 1942 - December 5, 2022
LaVerne E. Blue, age 80, passed away peacefully on December 5 at the home he loved in Glen Haven, Colorado. His wife of 39 years feels blessed that she was able to grant his wishes to remain at home during the past 11 years while he courageously battled multiple health issues.
Born April 16, 1942 in Ottawa, Illinois to Vernon Blue and Lavon (Armstrong) Blue. He attended Ottawa High School, graduated in 1960 and was a key basketball player. One of most memorable times for him was when the 1959-60 basketball team was inducted into the Ottawa Township Hall of Fame in 2010. It was a two day event and a highlight of his life to be reunited with lifelong friendships. He attended L-P-O Junior College in Illinois and from there went to Colorado where he furthered his college education at Western State College in Gunnison. He felt fortunate to receive a scholarship and played on the basketball and baseball teams. He received his college degrees in 1965 and in 1966 began teaching, coaching and served in administration in the Wray, CO school systems. He was a strong disciplinarian, but the students respected him and many still had contact with him. He was a long time Colorado High School basketball and football official, working games in Northern Colorado and Wyoming. CHSAA indicated that he was highly respected by coaches and peers. He also took on the role of assigning officials to games for several leagues.
He moved to Windsor, CO in 1982 and began a new career with Horace Mann Insurance, selling to educators. It was in Windsor where he met Barb Skeen and they married on June 25, 1983. He had an urge to start his own business and became the owner/principal of the B&B Insurance Agency. He quickly grew the business in Northern Colorado and Denver when other agents joined him. The agency was sold in 2006 and continues to this day. After retirement, he missed being around people and found a job he loved the most...driving buses for Rocky Mountain Transit. He loved meeting tourists from all over the world and showing them beautiful Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park.
While in Windsor, they resided in Foster-Schott Subdivision and later moved to Water Valley. But, it was always a dream to have a home in the mountains. They were so happy to bring the old stage coach stop/post office in Cedar Cove to life remodeling it into a small, rustic cabin where they would spend weekends. They both realized that mountain living was for them and moved to Glen Haven, where they remodeled and added onto one of the first homesteads in Glen Haven. This is the place where they have lived for the past 21 years. He loved the property and it gave them peace living in the beautiful surroundings next to Miller Creek. They were blessed with a wonderful life together for 39 years, with the past 11 years being a challenge of living with illness, experiencing the Cameron Peak Fire, flash floods, and the 2013 flood. He was always brave and upbeat, smile on his face, thumbs up, nothing ever discouraged him and he never wanted to leave his forever home. The property was always a place where wildlife could be seen and family and friends could experience what he loved.
He loved to travel and won trips through insurance sales to various places including Australia. They enjoyed many vacations in Hawaii. Later in life, they remodeled a small condo in AZ where they spent winter months and enjoyed nice weather, music shows and wonderful friends and neighbors.
Sports was his passion and during the years he had season tickets to Broncos, Rockies and Nuggets. He was a serious collector of sports memorabilia and enjoyed having signings with the Blake Street Bombers. It was always fun to see the kids faces when he would bring back the items that they gave him to have signed. He also sold memorabilia at places where Barb sold antiques.
Although he was not a father, he opened his heart and home to raise Barb's grandson. He became an instant Dad and always said it was the best thing he did in his life. He never missed a ballgame or school event and taught his grandson valuable lessons in life.
Vern is preceded in death by both parents and a brother-in-law Dick Ostrom.
He is survived by his wife Barb of Glen Haven (mailing address in Drake), brother Fred Blue and wife Monica and family of Utica, Illinois, sister Janice Blue Ostrom of Mazeppa, MN, Stepson Scott Skeen of Loveland, CO, Grandson Brandon Skeen from Atlanta, GA and Otto, NC, Granddaughter Sarah Skeen Ruppert and her son Jacob Ruppert of Wright City, MO.
Celebration of Life, with family & friends, to be held late spring or early summer, 2023. Private Inurnment with family will be held at Estes Park Memorial Gardens. Details to be announced later.
In the meantime, please remember Vern by doing things he loved most....being in natural surroundings, by taking a walk, sitting by a river or stream, taking a ride in the mountains and finding true peace in lovely surroundings.
Arrangement entrusted to Allnutt Funeral Service of Estes Park.
Special thanks to the Glen Haven Volunteer Fire Department who have helped us so many times and to Hospice of Estes Park. Please consider memorial donations in Vern's name to either business. The address for Glen Haven Volunteer Fire Department is 7380 County Road 43, P.O. Box 53, Glen Haven, CO 80532 and Hospice of Estes is 555 Prospect Ave., P.O. Box 2740, Estes Park, CO 80517.
