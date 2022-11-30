Patricia Mae Reed

Patricia (“Pat”) Mae Reed (born Thompson, Greeley, Colorado on August 25, 1941) passed away peacefully on October 19, 2022 at her home in Estes Park, Colorado at the age of 81. The daughter of George (“Doc”) and Mildred (born Carlson) Thompson, mother of Thomas (wife Shelley, children Jacob, Lindsey and Graham) and Alan, Jr. (wife Nyla, son Hudson), sister of Dianna Fuller (Thompson) and Barbara Lindsey (Thompson), and friend and neighbor to countless others.
For the many that she touched, all quickly grasped Pat’s undying passion for hosting, traveling and caring for those near to her. Providing a warm and welcoming home was a hallmark of Pat’s presence. Ranging from her comforting and creative work in the kitchen to her tasteful collection of interesting antiques, Pat always kept a light on for guests - announced or not. For those that shared in her home, she was always prepared with a warm and welcoming seat at the table.
Born and raised in the pastoral fragrance of Greeley, Colorado, Pat earned a teaching degree from the University of Northern Colorado. After marrying in 1965, she soon gave birth to her two sons and embarked on a journey that would lead her through many locations, introduce her to countless friends, and open the door to innumerable adventures, challenges and beautiful memories.
Early on, Pat and family settled in quaint and friendly Olmsted Falls, Ohio. The folks in this storybook hamlet along the Rocky River were truly an extended family to Pat. In 1975, the family moved to Geneva, Switzerland where Pat quickly adopted into the local expat community, which was mostly knit around the International School of Geneva. Pendant les temps en Suisse, Pat quickly befriended families from a wide array of cultures and nations. Evenings and weekends were spent sharing in life, laughing through language barriers, fostering lifelong friendships, and creating cherished memories.
Ultimately moving back to Colorado in 1991, Pat re-commenced her role as a grade school teacher in Estes Park. A childhood favorite location of hers, Pat always felt truly grounded in the Estes Park community where countless students and parents illuminated her life with joy and purpose. In her later years, Pat was a regular smiling face volunteering at the Estes Park Visitors Center.
Pat’s life never strayed far from her greatest passion of all - her family. She lived for her sons, grandchildren, sisters and extended family, and, of course, her students who empowered her to enlighten the valley’s minds for over 20 years. Family always included the dogs that were ever present in Pat’s home. Dating back to Grover, an itinerant black lab, followed by Willy, Rudy, Marley, and the infamous Abbey.
We will always remember Pat as a giving and thoughtful mother, grandmother, friend, and teacher. She will be greatly missed by all of those who were blessed by her love, friendship, and grace. Pat inspired many to expand their curiosity and do their best, yet always be ready to roll with acceptance and a sense of humor. Her spirit will forever lift our wings to sail over canyons and reach to the sky.
A remembrance service will be held on December 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the YMCA of the Rockies Ponder Chapel in Estes Park, Colorado. There will be a reception following the service. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please make a kind donation to the Estes Valley Crisis Advocates. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.
