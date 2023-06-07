Marjorie L. Small passed away peacefully with her son, Dana at her side on October 10, 2022 at the Medical Center of the Rockies at the age of 96.
Marjorie was born September 12, 1926 in Hiawatha, Kansas.
She moved to Estes Park in 1987 with her husband, Ralph of 47 years and son, Dana and his wife. They purchased the Munchin House Ice Cream and Caramel Shop on Elkhorn Ave. and the Eatin Post Restaurant on Moraine Ave.
Marjorie ran the Munchin House for ten years until they sold it in 1997. She made a lot of caramel corn and dipped many ice cream cones which she loved to do. She then worked for the next 20 years at the Cabin Fever Indian Jewelery Store where she met people from all over the U.S. and some old friends.
Marjorie and her son Dana moved to Loveland in 2017 for health reasons. She was an Estes Park resident for 30 years.
Marjorie is proceeded in death by her husband Ralph in 1995. She is survived by children Gaye Iwig (Mark) of Johnston, IA, Dana Small of Loveland, CO and Kevin Small (Irene) of Albuquerque, NM. She is also survived by six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Marjorie was a great Mom, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She was the sunshine in our life, we will all miss her very much.
