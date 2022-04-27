Delilah Jeannine Mathews McAllister was born in Abilene Kansas to Hayden and Jane Mathews on August 6, 1952. She passed away at her home on March 16, 2022 in Estes Park, CO.
Jeannine grew up in Boulder, with her highest degree of schooling being a Masters of Psychology from Colorado University of Boulder. She practiced child and family therapy, becoming a nationally recognized authority in matters of child abuse issues and lectured in several places around the country. Jeannine had a love of the English language, prompting her to continue her studies in her later years. She received accreditations as a proofreader and editor from the University of California, Berkley in 2018 and The University of Chicago in 2020. She then worked for the State of Colorado as a freelance editor from 2021 to early 2022. Jeannine enjoyed mystery books and had been working on writing three when she passed.
Jeannine is survived by her mother Eva Jane Tobias Mathews of Longmont, CO, her sister Betty Jo Mathews Marker of Lakewood, CO, her nephews David Marker (Jessica) and their four children of Flower Mound, TX, Matthew Marker of Denver, CO and her service dog Cleopatra, companion dog Olliver as well as her significant other Steve Junghans of Estes Park, CO.
Service of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 30th, 2022 at Saint Francis of Assisi Anglican Church, 3480 St Francis Way, Estes Park, CO 80517. Reception to follow immediately after in Wells Hall.
