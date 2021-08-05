Julie Farnham

Julie Ann Farnham 67, passed away on July 30th, 2021 in Mexico. Julie was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on May 25th, 1954. Julie moved to Loveland in the 4th grade. She has four siblings Terry, Danny, Chuck, Dave Mccoppin, and Connie Armstrong. She is survived by her husband Cary of 47 years, two daughters Amy (Carlos) Munoz-Garcia, Jill (Josh) Smith, son Jeff (Eva) Farnham, and six wonderful grandchildren.
Julie loved traveling to her second home in Mexico each year where she made many wonderful friends. She was an event planner for years at Twin Owl Steakhouse in Estes Park, Colorado. She loved entering the Estes Park Tablescape competitions and won top honors. Julie was very involved with the Loveland Chambers of Commerce when they first opened in Centerra. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Julie will be greatly missed by all. A private celebration of life will be held.
