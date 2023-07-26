Virgil M. Good was born June 2, 1938, in Bellefontaine, Ohio. The son of Clarence W. and Effie B. (Miller) Good. He attended public school in Bellefontaine until he was a sophomore in high school. He had given his life to Jesus and he was able to convince his father to allow him to transfer to Mount Carmel Christian boarding school in Van Cleve, Kentucky. He had been working in Bellefontaine at J. C. Penney department store to pay for his tuition and he completed his high school education at Mount Carmel. While he was there, he was able to increase his music education. He was a gifted pianist and accompanied several music groups.
After Mount Carmel, he enrolled at Kentucky Mountain Bible Institute and graduated in three years with a certificate in Biblical Studies. After taking some time to help his sister to renovate the family home in Bellefontaine, he began attending Marion College in Marion, Indiana where he graduated with a master’s degree in religion. Shortly thereafter, he was called to pastor an Evangelical Quaker church in Hortonville, Indiana. In his third year as pastor, he began to sense that the Lord had a different plan for his life. He resigned his pastorate and was invited by friends to come to Minneapolis and stay in their home while he waited for further direction. While at church there he met the love of his life, Joann Carpenter, who was a nurse in one of the hospitals in the twin cities.
Virgil’s life changed when he received a phone call from his sister asking him to come home and help care for their parents who were seriously ill. He returned to Ohio to be near his parents and landed a job as a substitute teacher in the county school system. One day he was called to sub at High Point Day School which was a special school for the developmentally disabled. Virgil fell in love with the children and began to devise new ways to help them learn. The school hired him full-time and before long he was made principal of the school.
Virgil and Joann were married on December 28, 1968 at Marion College Church in Marion, Indiana. After their wedding the Goods returned to Bellefontaine where Virgil continued his work and Joann began working in the local hospital. Virgil soon had another promotion when he was made supervisor for the southwest region of the Ohio department of health and human services. In 1975, changes in Ohio policy made the Goods consider moving elsewhere which led them to Longmont, Colorado to be close to family, and for Virgil to become director at Midwest Children’s Home—a home for developmentally disabled children with double diagnosis. They were both developmentally disabled and had psychological challenges. Virgil changed the facility from a custodial facility to a treatment facility with a licensed clinical psychologist on staff and training for caregivers. His program earned him recognition from the state department of human services. He continued to successfully work there until the state legislature reduced funding and the facility was forced to close. The Goods moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where Virgil worked for ARC Capital. In 1995, the Goods moved to Espanola, New Mexico where Virgil became the Executive Director at Las Cumbres Learning Services, a large nonprofit which provided services for the developmentally disabled from the cradle to the grave. This included education, training in work skills and the provision of residential housing facilities. He was director until 2004 when a massive heart attack forced him to resign as director. In 2008, the Goods realized their dream of moving back to Colorado when Virgil accepted the position of Executive Director at Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park. Crossroads was a Christian organization that supplied help to families in crisis by providing food, clothing, housing and arranging medical support. In 2015, declining health forced him to resign and in 2018 the Goods moved back to Longmont.
Virgil loved people and enjoyed making new friends laugh with his “mischievous, ornery, and sassy” routine. He enjoyed mountain hiking with his wife, reading and doing paintings of mountain scenes, and devising new arrangements at his piano keyboard.
He passed away on June 9, 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park, PO Box 3616, Estes Park, CO 80517.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.