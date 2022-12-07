Robert "Bob" Seeley

Born: 3/17/43 in Anaconda, Montana
Passed to our Heavenly Father: November 30th, 2022 age of 79 years old
Parents: Kenneth Lee Seeley and Rose Marie Arnold Seeley (deceased)
Sister: Cleona Green, two year his junior. (Sacramento, CA)
Wife: Sharon Seeley (Estes Park, CO)
Children: Jenna MacGregor of Estes Park, Clayton Seeley Highlands Ranch, CO
And too many adoptive kids and grandkids to list.
Known to the world as “Bob” he was a St. Patrick’s birthday guy along with many from his family. He moved to San Pablo, California and graduated from Richmond High School. He excelled in school and was an Eagle Scout and DeMolay Grand Master in California. Between his involvement in high school Track, DeMolay and Boy Scouts his accomplishments earned him a scholarship with a National Science Foundation to Cal Berkley. After graduating from Berkley, he continued his studies at the University of Washington to receive a master’s degree in Oceanography, then continued into an internship with the Navy. He used his internship to become a deep-sea scuba diver able to dive up to 300 feet. He also used his Electronics Engineering degree to participate in the development of a project called Deep Star (a submersible unit used to study the many ocean resources including dolphin communications.)
Bob married in December of 1969 to Sharon Stanger and they had two children, Clayton, and Jennifer (Jenna) while living in San Diego before moving to Colorado. Bob continued his government work with the US Geological Survey. He developed equipment to study geological data and help study many of our earth’s mysteries. One piece of equipment sent Bob to the South Korea demilitarized zone where they were able with the equipment to find many tunnels that North Korea has built to cross undetected from North to South. Some of the tunnels are large enough allow trucks underground. Bob retired from government service after 20 years of inventing electronic equipment used to increase our knowledge of our environment on land and in our oceans. He went to work for a company developing electronic equipment use for communications and surveillance services including equipment to test the amount of moisture in the concrete of the world’s largest dams to keep them safe.
Bob’s passion in life was traveling, movies and his family. Bob traveled often for work and loved to be out exploring this amazing world. It might have just been luck that he fell in love with Sharon because her family was involved in the motion picture industry at the theatre level. They owned the Evans Drive-in in Denver, Colorado, along with the Lake Estes Drive-in and the Historic Park Theatre in Estes Park CO. The Historic Park Theatre became the benefactor to Bob’s technical knowledge, electronic skills, and tremendous financial support. Bob was instrumental during the transition from 35-millimeter film to digital cinema at the Historic Park Theatre in 2013. In his retirement Bob spent his time enjoying theatre patrons making sure each one had clean 3D Glasses, or a perfect cushion for their seat. You would hear him humming a Broadway tune and taking tickets at the theatre while battled dementia. Many in Estes Park know Bob as the “Cushion Guy!”
Bob also was the co-founder of Boy Scout Troop 814 in Lakewood, Colorado. This is one of the best Boy Scout Troops in the state. Both his son and grandson enjoyed being a member of Troop 814 and Bob spent many weekends and summers in the woods on 50-mile pack trips and helping scouts learn. He is known to many as Dad/ Troop Leader/amazing man to many that he has helped grow and support throughout the years in Lakewood and Estes Park. He always had a smile on his face and truly wanted to know how others were. He had a humor and work ethic like no other.
We are all very lucky to have had Bob on this earth. His friends and family are so grateful that Bob is now at peace with our great creator, lord and savior, and we all feel so blessed that Bob was here on this earth with his skill, knowledge, kindness and love that we got to have from a truly great man.
Condolences and any donations can be sent to the Seeley Family at P.O. Box 3052 Estes Park CO, 80517. All donations will be used to continue to save the Historic Park Theatre. When you go to the theatre, we hope that you will say a small prayer for Bob.
