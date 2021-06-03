Randy Skeie, from Estes Park, Colorado, passed away in Loveland, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the age of 92.
Randolph Alvin Skeie was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, July 11, 1928. His parents were Maurice and Sigfrid (Ljones) Skeie. Randy, also known to some as "Sky", graduated from Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis. He earned his Bachelor's Degree, in Forestry Management, from the University of Minnesota. He married Verjean A. Jacobs on December 8, 1951, in Anaheim, California.
Randy was a manufacturer's representative for Curtis Millworks, in Clinton, Iowa, from 1953 to 1966. He was then employed by Windows Incorporated, in Denver, Colorado, until his retirement at the age of 58.
To know Randy was to know his passion for trout fishing. In fact, in 1972, he developed and patented a successful fly pattern, known as the "Universal Fly". The fly is still being marketed today by his son and grandson, Craig and Erik Skeie.
Randy and Verjean lived in Hays, Kansas; Kansas City, Kansas; Thornton, Colorado, and Boulder, Colorado, before retiring to Estes Park, Colorado, a place they had visited since 1958.
In Estes Park, Randy was active in The Rotary Club of Estes Park, KBB, Trout Unlimited, and was a volunteer and board member of The Salvation Army.
Randy is survived by his children, Laurel Skeie (Edward) Huesers of Lyons, Colorado; Craig (Rhonda) Skeie of Pinetop, Arizona; and Susan Skeie (Loren) Melvin of Estes Park, Colorado. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Wade (Blanca) O'Connor; Brad (Amber) Melvin; Darin (Katie) Melvin; Crystal (Ken) Beecken; Erik Skeie; and great grandchildren Aden, Grace and Colton Melvin; Samson O'Connor; and Lily and Bear Melvin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Verjean; daughter Cindy Martinson; three brothers, Maurice, Paul and John; and two sisters, Helen Schutte and Lois Hiller.
Randy will be deeply missed by his family and friends; the trout, not so much.
Memorial services are pending. See www.allnuttestespark.com to send a message to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.