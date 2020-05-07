Holly Sergy

Holly Clarese Abbott Sergy, 65, passed away on April 10th, 2020. Raised in Brentwood, California, Holly was the fourth child born to Nelson and Doris Abbott. Holly is preceded in death by her parents, one brother and husband, Alan. She is survived by one sister and her extended family, two brothers and her children by marriage. Holly was close to her two cousins C. Daubin and M. Daubin and their families.
Holly was an avid cyclist and she and her husband rode their bicycles all over the world. Holly was always learning and became a knowledgeable nutritionist, gourmet cook and master gardener. Holly was a landscape architect and she owned and operated a successful landscape business for many years. Many people loved going to her home for a sense of community, a wonderful homemade meal and much laughter. Holly also helped care for many family members during lengthy illnesses.
Holly will be sadly missed by all who had the opportunity to know her. In lieu of flowers, please thank a healthcare worker, consider being an organ donor, donating to research for diseases of the liver, or making a donation to the charity of your choice. To protect everyone during the Covid-19 outbreak, a service will not be held at this time.
