The Reverend Canon Edward (Ed) J. Morgan

Ed Morgan died at age 78 December 14 at Littleton Adventist Hospital. He was born May 5, 1944 to James R. Morgan and Mary Jane (Buckles) Morgan in Indianapolis, Indiana. He gradu- ated Howe High School, Indianapolis, in 1962 and graduated Purdue University in 1966 with a BA in Political Science and International Relations. He was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. After graduation, he attended Oﬃcers Candidate School at Ft. Bragg, Georgia.
He married Sara K. Elsbury whom he met in college on December 30, 1967 in Greenfield, Indi- ana. They moved to Ft. Bragg, North Carolina and in February, 1968 he went to Viet Nam as an Intelligence Oﬃcer with the 82nd. Airborne. After serving a year and receiving the Bronze Star, he was then stationed at Ft. Holabird, Maryland until his discharge in November, 1969.
After being in the insurance business in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Peoria, Illinois and Denver, Col- orado, he became a realtor with Van Schaack and Company in Littleton, Colorado.
From 1980-1983, he attended Nashotah House Episcopal Seminary in Wisconsin where he re- ceived a Masters of Divinity. On December 14, 1983 he was ordained to the priesthood at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Lakewood, Colorado. He served as the assistant at St. Joseph’s from 1983-1985 and then became Rector of St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in Estes Park, Colorado and served there from 1985-1996. In 1989, he was one of the founders of the Colorado Haiti Project, which is now known as Locally Haiti. He made many mission trips to the village of Petit-Trou-de-Nippes.
In 1996, he was called to be the Rector of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Little Rock, Ar- kansas. He served there for five years and then was called back to Colorado to serve as Canon to the Ordinary to The Right Reverend Jerry Winterrowd. He then continued his service to The Right Reverend Robert O’Neill until Ed retired. Later, he served for ten years as a part- time Denver Hospice Chaplain. He continued filling in for other clergy until his death.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 55 years, daughter Krista (Kevin) Wagner of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and son Andy (Cindy) Morgan of Estes Park. Grandchildren include Kaelynn Morgan, Molly Morgan, Sadie Morgan, Trevor Smith, Justin Smith and Taylor Wagner. He is also survived by sister-in-law JoAnn Elsbury and nieces Beth Moen (Tom) and Karen Elsbury. Many loving cousins also survive him.
The memorial service will be held Saturday, January 7, 11:00, at St. John’s Episcopal Cathe- dral, 1350 North Washington St., Denver, Colorado.
Memorial contributions may be made to locallyhaiti.org/give or mailed to Locally Haiti, 908 Main Street, Louisville, CO 80027.
Internment will be at a later date at St. Bartholomew’s in Estes Park.
