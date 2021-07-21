Allen Brown

Allen was killed in a car accident on June 9th, 2021. He was 22 years old.
Allen was born in Estes Park to Roger and Irena Brown.
Memorial service will be held on July 25, from 2-5pm at the American Legion, Estes Park, Colorado.
