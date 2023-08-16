Richard O'Reilly Jr.

After a lengthy battle with several chronic conditions Richard C. O’Reilly Jr. passed away on 7-26-23 in Fort Collins, CO.
He was preceded in death by his father Richard C. O’Reilly Sr., his mother Naydene Hensley-O’Reilly and sister Patricia Enenbach. He is survived by his wife Betty (Uhlemann) O’Reilly, sons: Dylan (Sarah), Logan (Meag-gan), and Brendan. His grandchildren Taylor, R.J., Maya and Leo and his siblings Tom, Mary Zagozda and John. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics in Rich’s Honor.
For more details on services please contact family at buo47@yahoo.com or call 970-330-3707. To leave condolences for Rich’s family, please visit www.LighthouseFamilyLFM.com
