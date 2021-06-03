Billy Wayne Harless, passed away on May 12, at his home in Estes Park, Colorado. He was born on May 25, 1927 in Dallas, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Joanna Harless, and four children, Debra (Foster), Billy, Ray (Nita) and Shane (Kimber) Harless, with seven grandchildren, and multiple great grandchildren. He served as a Navy Medic in the South Pacific during WWII. After the war he attend Colorado State University and graduated in 1952. After graduation he joined the Air Force and served as a career Air Force Officer from 1952 to 1973 which included a one year tour in Vietnam. When he retired from the Air Force he went to work for United Airlines until he retired in 1991.
Like a West Texas wind, Billy was a force of nature to those who knew him and loved him. The things he most treasured in life were his family, his faith, and his friends. To the love of his life, Joanna, he gave all and received all in return. Their love and respect for each other was infectious and a beautiful thing to see. As a father he would always be there in strong support of his kids whether it was a celebration, a chore, or a sad occasion. He never missed a birthday card, an anniversary gift or even something as small and thoughtful as asking about your cats or dogs. The annual camping trip to Turquoise Lake with as many of the family as he could muster up was something he always looked forward to, but his favorite trips were the hunting trips to Little Buck Wyoming with his "boys". Probably the most cherished of all because of the great and lasting memories they all had together there. For 18 years Billy and Joanna never missed the annual trip across the Rockies to spend Christmas with daughter Debra and her husband Dave.
Billy also had many friends, and some he had for decades. He loved to get together with his gang down at the coffee shop and talk football, the weather, mother nature, old war stories or just tell jokes. When your 93 years old and the young guys with you are only a few years behind you, there is never a shortage of things to talk about. Up until just a few years ago he would grab a few of his buddies and go out on a wood cutting excursion for firewood. Is it any wonder we call them members of the Greatest Generation. His friends found him to be caring, reliable, generous, fun loving and a guy who just tried to enjoy every day of his life. His family and friends were always amazed at his curiosity and drive to continue learning new things, especially the natural world, even into his final weeks.
Billy was also very much involved in his local Christian church and helped to keep it and the congregation together through some difficult times. He was always willing to lead a prayer service or a Bible reading. Even in his very late years he decided not to move closer to family so that he and Joanna, could continue to stay close to the warm fellowship of his church. His Church and his belief in the teachings of the Bible were a large part of the bedrock of Billy's great strength and character.
We will all shed some tears over Billy's departure. We will all feel the emptiness and loss of a good friend, a great father, a loving husband, and a special man in all of our lives, but let us smile along with those tears, knowing he lived a long and rich life, a life well lived. Vios con Dios our friend
Go with God. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message for the family.
