Long time Estes Park resident Maida Schafman died at her home Tuesday morning December 15, 2020. She was 91 years old. Maida Marilyn Costello was born August 7, 1929 in Aurora, IL. Her parents were Thomas and Henrietta (Weber) Costello. She graduated from Madonna High School in Aurora. On November 29, 1947 she married Rollin Roy Schafman in Aurora, IL. The couple had 3 children, Jean, Kathleen and Michael before Rollin died in 1962. In 1964, Maida moved to Estes Park, CO where she continued to raise her children. She was a member of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church.
Survived by her daughter Jean Serfoss (spouse Clarence), her grandchildren Cheri McClain (spouse Kelly), Kari Cook (spouse J.D.), Anna Schafman, Tama Serfoss and Tyson Serfoss; her great grandchildren Kayli Cook, Liam Cook, Aidan McClain and Noah McClain; her daughter-in-law Charlee Schafman; and her many “other kids and grandkids” that she loved in her family and community. Her legacy will live on through her many generous gifts of crocheted creations that she gave to friends and acquaintances.
Maida was preceded in death by her parents and all four of her siblings, her husband Rollin Schafman and her children Kathleen O’Conner, Michael Schafman and her grandson Ryan Serfoss.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Humane Society.
"How many of us when staring down the giants in life have the courage not only to pray for deliverance but also praise God in assurance of victory?” -Mark Hart
