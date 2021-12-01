Betty Jean Fritts

Betty Jean Mergell was born on May 5, 1928 in Denver, Colorado to Carl and Paula Mergell.
Betty grew up in the Park Hill section of Denver and attended Denver Public Schools. Betty went to Denver East High School in 1942 and 1943 and was then enrolled in Mount Saint Gertrude Academy in Boulder, 1942 and 1943. Betty attended Denver University and was a member of Alpha Gama Delta Sorority in 1946 and 1948.
She met John Homer Fritts and they were married in 1948. Betty and John moved to Yuma Colorado after John’s graduation. Betty had three children, Jacqueline in 1949, Daniel in 1951 and Dennis in 1952. Betty and John lived in Yuma for 46 years.
Betty belonged to many organizations including the American Legion Auxillary from 1948 to 2021. Betty served as State President in 1976 and served in the Girls State Program for 20 years being Director several times and was a Counselor for Girls Nation in Washington D. C. numerous times. Betty was also member of PEO Women’s Club Yuma for 60 plus years. Betty served in several other organizations over the years.
Betty liked knitting, crocheting, needle craft and loved all animals, especially horses as she was a Riding Counselor at Camp Fire Girls Camps as a teen. Betty and John were ling time members of Yuma Methodist Church.
Betty and John moved in 1994 to the Allenspark community to a mountain home they bought in 1962. Betty was a member of the Allenspark Community Church, Hilltop Guild, Allenspark Area Club and Estes Park PEO.
Betty was preceded in death by her father, Carl Mergell, her mother, Paula Mergell, her husband John Fritts, her sister, Lela Boody, infant son, Darrell, infant daughter, Janice and son Daniel Fritts. Betty is survived by daughter, Jacqueline Pearson of Allenspark, Colorado, son, Dennis (Megan) Fritts of Las Vegas, Nevada, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 4th at Allenspark Community Church, 16 Washington Street Allenspark, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Allenspark Community Church P.O. Box 45 Allenspark, CO 80510 or Hilltop Guild P.O. Box 23, Allenspark, CO 80510.
Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.