Joanna Harless

Joanna Belle Massie Harless departed this life August 26, 2021 at the home of her daughter and son in law in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Billy always went ahead to make ready for his family. Now they both may stand together in the presence of the Lord. Jackson and Letha Massie welcomed her birth at the Hart Ranch in Brad, Texas. Joanna first met the love of her life, Billy Harless, as the boy across the street in Lubbock Texas. They married July 18, 1948 after Billy returned from the Navy at the end of WWII. Their new life together took them to Colorado for Billy to attend Colorado A&M in Ft. Collins. After graduating in 1952 Billy joined the Air Force and Joanna, as a loving and dedicated wife, followed him to every assignment, towing a small but growing family along. By the time they left for Germany in the 1950s they had four small children, Debra, Billy, Ray, and Shane. While raising her family she also served the community on the bases where they were assigned. While in Europe, she helped take military kids by train to see the Gutenberg Press. She volunteered at Family Services to help new family's adjust to a new community. Joanna loved staying busy with sewing clothes, gardening, and crocheting. She made award winning breads and amazing venison sausage. She excelled in Marksmanship Competitions at the military bases and won "Expert Marksman" awards. After Billy returned from his deployment to Vietnam, they moved to Denver Colorado. Joanna went to work for Weight Watchers and retired in 1992. With both Billy and Joanna now retired they moved to their dream home in Estes Park. Joanna found a part time job and worked until she was 72. She loved studying her Bible and was the coordinator of activities for their church fellowship group of friends. People were very important to her and one of her personal touches was to always include sparkly confetti in every card she sent. She also took great joy in handing out $2 bills with words of thanks to anyone who did something nice for her. Kids throughout the family always loved to get a card from her stuffed with $2 bills and confetti. Joanna and Billy celebrated almost 72 years of marriage exhibiting a great example of how marriage is done. They always kept their ‘date day’ each Friday to keep the flame burning. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to a charity of your choice or to the Wycliffe Bible Translaters who they supported for over 50 years. Joanna will be buried at the Fort Logan Military Cemetery alongside her husband, Retired Major Billy Wayne Harless.
