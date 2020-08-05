Douglas James Albrecht passed away peacefully in his home on July 31, 2020 after a brief battle with brain cancer.
Doug was born on March 26, 1952 to Otto C. (Bud) and Marian Albrecht in Sioux City, IA. After graduating from East High in 1970, Doug continued education at Briar Cliff and Iowa State. Ultimately, he took on a managerial position with the family business at Albrecht Cycle Shop.
On October 26, 1974, Doug married Valerie Jean Johnstone in Sioux City. They went on to have a family of three daughters and multiple pets. Doug was an avid bicyclist and loved spending time with his family outdoors, especially in the mountains of Estes Park. This is where he and Valerie would enjoy their retirement.
Doug is survived by his wife, Valerie, their three daughters: Courtney (Brandon), Nikki (Matt), and Lindsay (Eric), his father, Otto C., and his sister, Cindy (Kevin, Adam, Ashley), his four beloved grandchildren: Taylor, Braylon, Griffin, and Allister and brothers in law Butch Johnstone (Debbie) and Derek Johnstone. He is preceded in death by his mother, Marian.
The family will hold a private ceremony in Estes Park. In lieu of gifts, the family requests a donation be made to the Hospice of Estes Valley in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park, CO 80517. See www.allnuttestespark.com to send a message to Doug’s family.
